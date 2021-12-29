Multiplex Operators urge Delhi govt to allow movie theatres with riders, limit seating capacity

Multiplex owners have urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision and let them to operate movie theatres with certain riders such as limiting seating capacity to 50% and requirement of double vaccination to enter halls.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) claims that the decision of Delhi government to close cinemas in the city while implementing ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has created ‘massive uncertainty’ and could inflict ‘irreparable damage’ to the Indian film industry.

Instead of banning cinemas, the MAI has encouraged the Delhi government to consider imposing a ‘double vaccination requirement’ to enter movie theaters, as in the case of several other states including Maharashtra.