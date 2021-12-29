Salman Khan drives auto-rickshaw on Panvel streets; Video goes viral

The video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse over the weekend, went viral on social media, where he was seen driving an auto-rickshaw. In the video, he can be seen dressed in a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.

SALMAN KHAN Driving Auto Rikshaw Tonight! ? pic.twitter.com/1gUBI17UrA — SH!VAM ? (@ibeingshivay) December 28, 2021

Over the weekend, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor was rushed to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and he was discharged on Sunday morning.

On the wo, Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actor’s forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and has also announced the sequel to the movie ‘Bajrangi Bahaijaan’.