5 Samajwadi Party workers arrested for instigating violence and disrupting PM’s rally

Five Samajwadi Party youth activists were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to incite violence and disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kanpur on December 28. All five workers of the SP’s youth brigade have been expelled from the party.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched an attack on the SP, claiming that such incidents are intended at creating fear and communal divide among voters before the upcoming the assembly elections. Amit Kumar Bhadana, station house officer (Naubasta), said that he was alerted about a purported video showing over ten youths shouting anti-BJP slogans and burning effigies of Modi. They attempted to disrupt law and also vandalised a car sporting a BJP flag, he added.