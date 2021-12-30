A ray of happiness amidst the omicron gloom…no patient needed oxygen support yet !

Not a single Omicron patient in Delhi has required oxygen support as all of them are asymptomatic, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. According to the latest genome sequencing reports, 46% of Covid-19 patients in the Capital is infected with the Omicron variant of the disease. Omicron patients in Delhi also include people with no travel history and the current spread of Covid-19 suggests that it is spreading in the community too, Jain added.

‘Around 200 patients are in hospitals out of which 115 have come directly from the airport and are asymptomatic. Out of the 200 patients, 102 are from Delhi and 98 are from outside. None of those admitted have any symptoms and have been admitted as a precautionary measure’, Jain said.

On Wednesday, 923 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi, with a 1.29 percent positivity rate. The number of Omicron cases is increasing around the world, but the infection shows low severity.