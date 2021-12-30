Biden – Putin tele talk scheduled over security rev-up

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on phone, on Thursday, as the Russian leader has increased his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe while sustaining an army buildup near Russia’s Ukrainian border.

In a statement announcing the call, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said that the two leaders will address ‘a range of topics, including forthcoming diplomatic engagements.’

The talks are arranged as a result of fears of the United States and its Western allies, that Moscow is planning a new invasion of Ukraine. Russia has deployed its soldiers along the Ukrainian border, with a strength of estimated 100,000 troops.

On Wednesday, the Secretary of State of the United Sates, Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.