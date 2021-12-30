Daily Covid cases in US, France hit record

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US has reached its highest-ever average of fresh Covid cases, as the Omicron strain spread at a blistering speed. The moving weekly average of new cases was 265,427 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous peak of 251,989 recorded in mid-January 2021, a tracker maintained by the university showed.
France is experiencing a “tsunami” of Covid-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported over the last 24 hours, a new national and European record, health minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
According to data on Covidtracker.fr, France has been breaking infection records on a daily basis over the past few days, with Tuesday’s 180,000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe.
‘The situation in French hospitals was already alarming due to the Delta variant, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something would happen eventually’, Veran added.
Post Your Comments