Daily Covid cases in US, France hit record

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US has reached its highest-ever average of fresh Covid cases, as the Omicron strain spread at a blistering speed. The moving weekly average of new cases was 265,427 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous peak of 251,989 recorded in mid-January 2021, a tracker maintained by the university showed.

France is experiencing a “tsunami” of Covid-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported over the last 24 hours, a new national and European record, health minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

According to data on Covidtracker.fr, France has been breaking infection records on a daily basis over the past few days, with Tuesday’s 180,000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe.

‘The situation in French hospitals was already alarming due to the Delta variant, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something would happen eventually’, Veran added.