Emirate in UAE extends 50% discount on traffic fines

Ajman: Authorities in Ajman extended the 50% discount on traffic fines. The scheme was extended till January 14, 2022.The scheme was due to end on December 31, 2021.

Ajman police informed that drivers can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released during this time. The discount applies to all fines committed in the Emirate of Ajman before November 21, 2021. But fines imposed on serious offences are excluded from this offer.

Drivers can pay the fine through four different methods: through service centres, Sahl devices, Ajman Police app, or the Ministry of Information app.