Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir: 6 terrorists, 1 army personnel killed

Srinagar: As many as six terrorists and one Army personnel were killed in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. Vijay Kumar Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir said that three Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, who were injured in the Anantnag encounter, are stable now.

‘Three JeM terrorists have been killed in Kulgam encounter of which one was a Pakistani terrorist and two were local terrorists. There is no collateral damage reported. The team has also recovered two AK47 and one M4 rifle’, Kumar was quoted by ANI. ‘In Anantnag encounter, one terrorist was killed in the initial firing at night and two were eliminated in the early morning. Three Army jawans and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan got injured. Later, an Army jawan was succumbed to his injuries while the rest are stable’, he said.

Also read: Amid row over Nagaland killings, Centre extends AFSPA for six months

He further said that two Pakistani terrorists and four local terrorists of JeM were killed in total. Two M4 rifles and four AK47 were recovered. ‘This is a big success for the security forces’, he added.