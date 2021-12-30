Flights get cancelled widely in US as Omicron surges

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Wednesday as the omicron variety wreaks havoc on travellers and airlines, who are scrambling to put together flight crews as pilots, flight attendants, and ground workers become infected or come into contact with others who have.

According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 850 flights had been cancelled by midday Wednesday, and the figure has continued to rise throughout the day. On Tuesday, about 1,300 flights arriving, leaving, or within the United States were cancelled, compared to around 1,500 on Monday.

Cancellations began to rise the day before Christmas, despite the fact that airlines are already operating at a frenetic pace at this time of year.