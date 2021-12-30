Greece bans new year festivities at public places amid omicron spread

In the wake of the COVID outbreak, Greece has banned New Year’s music from public venues. As part of additional limitations issued in response to an increase in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the omicron variant, Greece’s health minister said on Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Year’s celebrations.

The limitations, which were set to begin on Jan. 3, will begin early Thursday after the daily number of infections soared to nearly 22,000 on Tuesday, more than twice the previous day’s record.

During a live broad cast conference, the Health Minister Thanos Plevris said, ‘Omicron is now the dominant variant in terms of new infections.’ Much remains unknown about omicron, such as whether it produces greater or less severe illness.