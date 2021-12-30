Omicron: Mumbai Police bars New Year parties in open or closed spaces

Amid surge of new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Mumbai Police have barred New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including restaurants and hotels, an official said on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya issued an order to this effect on Wednesday under Section 144 of CrPC. The order will be in force from Thursday till January 7, 2022.

The order prohibits all New Year celebrations, events, functions, programmes and meetings in any closed or open space, including hotels, banquet halls, bars, pubs, restaurants, orchestras, resorts, clubs, and rooftops. Trains, buses, and private cars may operate in accordance with current guidelines and regulations, the order stated.

The order also notes that, anyone who violates the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Pandemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.