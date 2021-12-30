PM Modi to lay AIIMS foundation, launch multiple projects in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and launch various other projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore, on Thursday in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. After the one at Rishikesh, which opened in 2012, this will be the second AIIMS in the hill state.

‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will move towards touching new heights of progress tomorrow. In Haldwani, I will have the opportunity to lay foundation stones and inaugurate 23 projects worth over ?17,500 crore. These include infrastructure projects related to health, roads and irrigation’, PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request to open an AIIMS in the Kumaon region, for whom going all the way to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for treatment is difficult.

