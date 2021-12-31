Ring out the old…Ring in the new – the Google way!

With the year 2022 right around the corner, Google has marked New Year’s Eve with its newest doodle – a candy with the year 2021 that is ready to pop. As soon as you click on the candy, it opens up to reveal a festive confetti-covered search result.

Google users will find yet another fun surprise in its search results for ‘New Year’s Eve. The results include a party horn that makes noise and throws up confetti when clicked. To match the festive mood, the doodle is decorated with twinkling fairy lights and party hats.

Several occasions have been marked by elaborate doodles by Google in the last year.A pizza-cutting test was held on December 8 to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics and interactive games like the ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’ to honour the Tokyo Olympics. Several notable celebrities have also been honored, including Swedish DJ Avicii and Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, as well as scientists such as Indian cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive and soft contact lens inventor Otto Wichterle.