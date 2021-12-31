Mistaken identity: US man shoots daughter mistaking her for intruder

Washington: A man in Ohio shot his own 16-year-old daughter dead after mistaking her for an intruder breaking into the family home. The victim- Janae Hairston’s mother called emergency services at 4:30 am Wednesday to report that her daughter was lying on the floor of their garage, after being shot by her father who mistook her for an intruder, police said.

Both parents were reportedly heard frantically begging their daughter to wake up, according to local newspaper The Columbus Dispatch, which obtained a recording of the call. Emergency responders arrived a few minutes later and transported Hairston to the local hospital, where she was declared dead at 5:42 am.

The Columbus Dispatch report noted that 2021 was on track to become one of the deadliest years in the city’s history for shootings and homicides. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, gun violence has risen sharply in the United States, where gun rights are a hotly debated issue, but largely protected by the constitution. According to the site Gun Violence Archive, more than 44,000 people have been killed by guns in the United States this year, including suicides, of which 1,517 were minors.