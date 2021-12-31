Nirmala Sitharaman to chair GST Council meeting today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi today. Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will also attend the meeting.

‘FM Smt @nsitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MoS for Finance @mppchaudhary and @DrBhagwatKarad, besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from Union Government and States’, tweeted the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

This meeting holds importance ahead of the Union Budget, which is presented on the first day of February by the Finance Minister in Parliament. This will be the fourth budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in its second tenure.

On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (with Legislature) for Union Budget 2022-23 in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Finance, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, Ministers and Senior Officers from the States and Union Territories (with Legislature) and the Union Government.