State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Dec 31, 2021, 09:43 pm IST

Gangtok: Sikkim government announced new Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The new restrictions will be in force  till January 10, 2022.

As per the order issued by the Sikkim government, pubs, discotheques, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food outlets, bakeries, gymnasiums, barber shops, spas and salons can operate with only 50% of the seating capacity. Hotels, homestays and guest houses will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity till further notice. Prior permission from the district collectors is needed to organize social, political and cultural gatherings.

On Thursday, Sikkim reported 9 new Covid-19 cases. The overall coronavirus case tally has increased to 32,502. Of these, 31,690 people have recovered. The death toll is at 409.

