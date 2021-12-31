Tendulkar lauds Indian team for ‘superb bowling’ after historic win in Centurion

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on the bowling attack by Team India on Thursday, in the first Test against South Africa. Tendulkar congratulated the side and said that the Indian bowling attack can pick 20 wickets in a Test anywhere in the world.

‘Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!’ the former Indian skipper tweeted.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

India clinched their first Test match in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the game on Thursday. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Mohammed Shami picked five wickets in the first innings before completing 200 scalps in the longest format of the game on Tuesday. In the second innings, Shami dismissed three South African batters to help India win the game. India has thus become the first Asian team to win a Test at the Centurion. The second match will be held in Johannesburg and the final Test will be in Cape Town.