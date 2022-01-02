Israel signs $3.1 billion contract to buy helicopters and tankers from US

Israel has agreed to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refuelling planes from the United States, on Froiday, Isareli Defence ministry annnounced. The overall cost is estimated to be around $3.1 billion.

According to a ministry statement, the contract is part of an upgrade of Israel’s air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters.

The first helicopters are expected to arrive in Israel in 2026. On Thursday, Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, the air force’s commander of materiel, informed Israel’s Army Radio that the refuelling planes on order would not arrive until 2025.