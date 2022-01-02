Foreign owned assets in India increased by $ 37.3 billion

Mumbai: As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the foreign-owned assets in India has surged by $ 37.3 billion in the September quarter. Also, the overseas financial assets owned by Indians also rose by $ 31.9 billion during the same period.

As per India’s International Investment Position (IIP), the liabilities stood at $ 1,258.9 billion during the July-September quarter as compared to $ 1,221.6 billion at June-end 2021. The assets stood at $ 927.1 billion at September-end, up from $ 895.2 billion in June quarter.

According to RBI, the net claims of the non-residents on India increased by $ 5.4 billion during the July-September period. The reserve assets accounted for 68.5% of the country’s international financial assets in September 2021. The share of debt liabilities in total liabilities increased marginally during the September quarter to 47.8%. The ratio of international assets to international liabilities has gradually improved to 73.6% in September 2021 from 70.4% a year ago.