Gulf country orders schools to close

Kuwait City: Education Ministry in Kuwait has ordered to close all educational institutions in the country on Monday due to heavy rain. All middle and high school exams scheduled for Monday will be postponed.

The day off does not include faculty and staff. They are still required to go to work on Monday.

The Interior Ministry in the country has advised all citizens and residents to stay indorrs. The Interior Ministry said citizens should not go out unless absolutely necessary given the high winds and heavy rainfall the country.

Kuwait’s Meteorological Department forecast occasional heavy thunderstorms on Monday.