‘Israeli military- Gaza militants’ welcome new year with rocket fire!

With the start of the new year, Israel and the Gaza Strip appeared to be engaging in a round of rocket fire. The Israeli military launched strikes against militant targets in the Hamas-ruled territory early on Sunday after Gaza fired rockets a day earlier. Three huge explosions were captured on video in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, as well as the sounds of fighter jets.

As reported by the Israeli military, rocket manufacturing facilities and Hamas military camps were attacked. Furthermore, the military blamed any violence occurring on militant territory on the group. Following the firing of two rockets from Gaza on Saturday, Israel retaliated with airstrikes. Airstrikes landed in the Mediterranean Sea due south of Israel.

The militant groups in Gaza frequently test-fire missiles towards the sea, so it is unclear whether the rockets were aimed at Israel or not. Until now, there have been no reports of casualties or damage associated with Saturday’s rocket fire. Palestinian militants shot and injured an Israeli civilian near the Gaza border fence on Wednesday. Later, Israel responded by attacking several Hamas bases with tank fire.