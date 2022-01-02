It’s incredible! Uber charges a man Rs 10,000 for a 17-kilometer trip

Evenings out with friends may become excessive. However, paying a large sum for a car trip and then forgetting about it is absurd. After a night out, a man awoke surprised and perplexed when he discovered that an Uber ride would cost £104 (Rs 10,413), after only traveling 11.75 kilometers.

The Manchester City Evening News reported that on December 27, a man named Sam George from Manchester City went to a nightclub with his friends. The group of friends needed to take a cab home after a late night out. In Sam’s statement, he stated that his residence was approximately 17 kilometers away. Unfortunately, they were not able to get cabs at night.

According to the report, Sam’s friends tried several firms for cabs, but when none were available, Sam thought about using Uber. XL vehicles were also available through Uber. He selected the XL vehicle and made it home late in the evening. When he saw the cab fare on the app the next day, he was shocked. For 17 kilometers, the young man was only charged Rs 10,000 (Rs 10,000 for 17 kilometers) by the cab business.

Cab services say Sam’s home is very close and it takes less than half an hour to get home on an empty route. Only Rs 2,500 was provided for him to go home, but his senses were blown away when he saw Rs 10,000. Despite the cost of the party with friends being lower than that of the cab, the young man was surprised. In a statement on the subject, Uber said riders are provided with information about the rupee before booking a ride. Many speculate that the young man was so intoxicated that he didn’t notice how much the cab cost.