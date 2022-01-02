Security forces recover huge cache of explosives

Aizwal: The Assam Rifles seized a huge cache of explosives from the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram. The Assam Rifles launched a search operation along with Mizoram police after getting a specific tip off , in the Mawhre village area in Siaha Dist .

The recovered items include 95 kg of gelatin rods , 81 kg of liquid explosives, 94 kg of Belox granular explosives, 356 rounds of 12-gauge, 70 mm cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), lead acid batteries, two detonators and foreign-origin communication equipment . The explosives and other items were handed over to police for further legal proceedings. No one has been arrested yet in connection with this.

Also Read: State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Police officials suspect that the explosives were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares 510 km unfenced and mountainous border with Mizoram, which also shares 318 km unfenced border with Bangladesh.