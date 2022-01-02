Security forces recover huge cache of explosives

Aizwal: The Assam Rifles seized a huge cache of explosives from the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram. The Assam Rifles launched a search operation along with Mizoram police after getting a specific tip off , in the Mawhre village area in Siaha Dist .
The recovered items include 95 kg of gelatin rods , 81 kg of liquid explosives, 94 kg of Belox granular explosives, 356 rounds of 12-gauge, 70 mm cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), lead acid batteries, two detonators and foreign-origin communication equipment . The explosives and other items were handed over to police for further legal proceedings. No one has been arrested yet in connection with this.
Police officials suspect that the explosives were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares 510 km unfenced and mountainous border with Mizoram, which also shares 318 km unfenced border with Bangladesh.
