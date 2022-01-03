Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Haryana due to glitch

On Sunday, an Indian Army helicopter made an emergency but safe landing in Jind district in Haryana, avoiding a serious accident. The chopper took off from Bhatinda, Punjab and was headed towards Delhi.

The chopper, which was carrying three army personnel, including the pilot, landed in Narwana town’s Jajanwala village. All three were deemed safe.

According to reports, the emergency landing was performed owing to a technical issue that is being resolved and the plane will be flown back to Bhatinda.

‘Army’s ALH Dhruv makes an emergency landing in Haryana’s Jind due to a technical fault. Chopper was on its way from Bathinda to Delhi. The chopper has now been repaired and it has flown back to Bathinda. It landed back in Bathinda at 5:30 pm’, Indian Army Officials stated.