‘Break the silence’, ‘respond to China’: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to ‘break the silence’ over Chinese ‘incursions’ in the Galwan region of eastern Ladakh. ‘Our tricolour looks good at Galwan. There should be a response to China. Modi ji, break the silence’, Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

????? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ??? ??? ?? ???? ???? ?????

???? ??, ?????? ?????! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2022

The opposition party has been targeting the Modi government over its handling of Chinese invasions in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, Gandhi had sought to corner the government after China ‘renamed’ 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh. ‘Just a few days back we were remembering India’s glorious victory in 1971. For the security and victory of the country, wise and strong decisions are needed. Hollow words do not win’, he had tweeted on Friday.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had lashed out at the government saying that while China was renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh and setting up villages in Indian territory, the government was still carrying on with 100-billion-dollar trade with China. He alleged that in the last 19 months, the Indian reaction to Chinese aggression has been to remain silent.