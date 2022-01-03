‘Farmer’s protest has only been suspended, if there is any injustice, it will start again’: Meghalaya Governor

Chandigarh: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik warned the Central Government on Sunday, and said that the farmers’ agitation has only been suspended, and if there is any injustice, it will start again. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri where he was honoured by the Phogat Khap, Malik said that the Centre will have to work with honesty to withdraw cases registered against farmers during the agri laws protest and give a legal framework to MSP for crops.

‘The government will have to work with honesty to withdraw the cases against the farmers and give a legal framework (guarantee) on MSP. This is the government’s responsibility. But if the government thinks the agitation has ended, it is not so. It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or if there are any excesses with farmers, then the stir will start again’, the Meghalaya Governor said.

Taking advantage of the opportunity after the farm laws have been repealed, farmers should get decisions made in their favour such as a legal framework for MSP, Malik added. Appointed governor in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya during Narendra Modi’s term as PM, Malik has been taking swipes at the government. On his remark that he was not scared of being asked to step down from his post, Malik said, ‘I am always with farmers’.