KSRTC to address hygiene-related complaints; strict action to be taken against concerned staff

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to take measures and strict actions to resolve the hygiene-related complaints about the buses. The decision was taken after receiving several complaints from the drivers, conductors and passengers.

In most of the garages, the order of the CMD to clean the vehicle before starting service is not being followed properly. The irresponsible attitude of the garage employees is one of the main reasons for the unhygienic condition of the buses. In small depots, the workers clean them properly and regularly as there are a very few buses. But in larger depots, where there are a number of vehicles, cleaning is apparently just customary at times. The passengers have often raised complaints that the platform, seats, window shutters, driver cabin and the rear glass of the buses are not cleaned properly.

Following this, the authorities have decided to take disciplinary action against the concerned employees in the respective depots if they received any complaint along with photos or videos of the buses with unhygienic conditions.