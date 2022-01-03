River disappears underneath forming frazil ice in Canada, video goes viral

Frazil ice, a rare occurrence, was recorded on video as the temperature dropped to a new low in Squamish, Canada. In a video of the unusual phenomena, it appears as though a stream vanishes before the eyes as snow blankets the region.

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user, Brad Atchison wrote: ‘An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes’.

An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes. @spann @JimCantore @stormchasernick @SeattleWXGuy pic.twitter.com/QmSbLIKNfC — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 29, 2021

The video has gone viral on the internet and so far it has received over 8 lakh views. ‘Wow!! I’ve never heard of that but that is seriously cool’, one commented.

According to Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, the phenomenon seen on video is an uncommon occurrence that occurs when water bodies are exposed to exceptionally low temperatures.

‘The air temperature surrounding these streams is well below freezing and much colder in comparison to the water. These small bodies of water are supercooled, meaning the temperature of the water drops below its normal freezing point, but remains as a liquid’, Uppal added.