Saudi Arabia launches direct flights to India under travel bubble agreement, details here

Regular international flights to India remain suspended to prevent Omicron from spreading. From January 1, 2022, however, a select group of passengers will be able to fly from India to Saudi Arabia. In the coming days. Saudi Arabia and India agreed to establish an air corridor connecting the two countries.

According to the new agreement, both nations’ airlines can now carry passengers in both directions on flights. Passengers have to start their journey from Saudi, direct to India and likewise, from India to Saudi Arabia. Nepal and Bhutan citizens with Saudi Arabia visas can also enter the bubble.

A travel bubble has been launched between Saudi Arabia and India as the 36th country. Other thirty-five countries include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, UAE, Australia, Ethiopia, Finland, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, France, Germany, Iraq, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, USA, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in December, the Indian government informed Parliament that it was planning to sign travel agreements with ten countries. Currently, Air Suvidha accepts self-declarations with a negative PCR test result from Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Australia. Travelers arriving in India, regardless of vaccination status, the passengers have to upload a negative PCR result on this portal 48 hours prior to departure.

A pre-booked PCR test is required upon arrival in India for passengers traveling from ‘countries of risk’ such as the United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil, Botswana, Europe, Ghana, Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, China, Hong Kong, and Israel. It is not permitted for passengers to take connecting flights or leave the airport until they have tested negative. Even though the fine varies from state to state in India, not wearing a mask in public remains illegal.