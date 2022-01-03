‘Take the body, we killed a Pak terrorist.’ Indian Army messages Pak after Kupwara operations

On Sunday, the Indian Army said that a Pakistani terrorist tried to infiltrate into India across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. They accused Pakistan of breaching a ceasefire between them.

A BAT (Border Action Team) operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara district on January 1 in complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the two armies across the Line of Control. At a media briefing in Kupwara, Major General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC 28 division, said the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the terrorist’s plot and eliminated him – a Pakistani national. ‘This clearly indicates that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism,’ he said. He explained that he had contacted the Pakistan Army via the hotline and asked them to carry the body of their counterpart.

According to officials, BAT consists of regular Pakistani soldiers and militants who operate along the Indian border. Pak army always deny the allegation that they infiltrate into the Indian border. A search of the belongings revealed a Pakistani identity card and vaccination certificate (issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik. Among the belongings was a photo of the infiltrator wearing an army uniform and a name tab bearing Shabir’s name.

In a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement reached between the director-general of military operations (DGMOs), Pendharkar said the armed intruder dressed in a Pathani suit and a black jacket was seen moving from areas under the control of the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control at 3 pm on Saturday. Ambushes were laid along possible routes taken by the intruder, and movements were monitored until 1600 hours.

An ambush was sprung at the right time and the infiltrator was eliminated. He said that the body of the slain infiltration suspect was recovered as well as one AK 47 and a large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades. The army announced that the area is being monitored, denying any ‘exploitation’ of the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the area. Terrorists were reportedly at one of the launch pads and there are reports of some launch pads being occupied.