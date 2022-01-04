Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rise for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks surged for the second consecutive day. BSE Sensex gained 263 points or 0.45% to 59,447. NSE Nifty 80 points or 0.46% higher to 17,706. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.6% and small-cap index were trading 0.58% higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,178 shares were advanced and 554 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv and BPCL. The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cements, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

On Monday, BSE Sensex settled at 59,183, up by 929 points or 1.60%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,626, higher by 272 points or 1.57%.