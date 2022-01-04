Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tests Covid positive

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 and has urged those who came in contact with him in the last 24 hours to take precautions and get themselves tested.

‘After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am COVID positive. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested’, Surjewala said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey have also tested positive for COVID-19. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

