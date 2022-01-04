Katrina Kaif flaunts her Sabyasachi mangalsutra in new pictures from home

Katrina Kaif recently took to her social media handle to share a series of photos in which she showed off her mangalsutra and her new house. The actress got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in December. The couple moved into their new house after returning from their honeymoon.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Katrina posted three selfies. She is wearing a beige sweater with her mangalsutra. Couturier Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories shortly after Katrina shared the photos, revealing that the mangalsutra is from the Sabyasachi house. ‘Katrina Kaif in a Sabyasachi Mangalsutra’, the story mentioned.

Click here to view the Instagram post shared by Katrina Kaif

Katrina was photographed sitting in the living room. The brilliantly illuminated home has been tastefully designed with only the most basic of furnishings. The living room had grey furnishings on one end and tangerine-colored sofas and couches on the other. An exhibit with indoor plants was also located on one side of the space.

Comments on her post ranged from ‘Punjabi Bhabhi’ to ‘Ahh u r looking sp pretty (sic) and that mangalsutra’. The candid images of the newest Bollywood bride appear to be a hit among fans.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn is all set for a full-packed 2022, with Singham 3 and many more

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina went back to work following their wedding a few weeks later. While Vicky is busy filming ‘Luka Chhupi 2’, Katrina has announced her collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming flick ‘Merry Christmas’.