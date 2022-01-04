Punjab Government imposes new curbs, enforces night curfew until January 15

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government imposed new Covid curbs in the state, including night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am until January 15.

‘Movement of individuals for all the non-essentials activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab. The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance’, the government informed through an official statement.

‘All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated. All sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed. AC buses will run at 50 per cent of capacity’, it added. The order added that only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government and private office.