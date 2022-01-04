Woman prosecuted in Syria for recruiting son to fight in Syria

Swedish public prosecutors announced on Tuesday that a 49-year-old mother from Sweden has been charged with war crimes and breaking international law for allegedly helping in the recruitment of her son to fight as a child soldier in Syria.

The woman, who has been held in Swedish jail since September, is suspected of assisting in the recruitment of one of her kids, born in 2001, to fight as a child soldier while they lived in Syrian territory once controlled by the Islamic State group between 2013 and 2016.

According to a statement from the Swedish Prosecution Authority, this is the first time the country has sought war crimes charges against an individual for assisting in the recruitment of child soldiers.