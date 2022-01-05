60 students tests positive: IIT Guwahati now a containment zone

Authorities have declared the IIT Guwahati campus as a containment zone after a large number of infections were reported on the campus. At least 60 people have tested positive for coronavirus on campus. No one will be allowed to enter or exit the premises, according to a government order. The outbreak is centered on the new guest house of IIT Guwahati.

All those who tested positive had their samples sent to the government for genome sequencing. According to authorities, the individuals have minor to no symptoms. Officials also stated that the affected students had recently returned from their home states and have all been housed in one building on the campus. Students and staff members who have not been infected have been asked not to leave their rooms, said sources.