Bihar: Two Deputy CMs and 3 other ministers test positive for COVID-19

Patna: Five ministers of the Bihar government, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, have been tested positive for COVID-19. Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad have been tested positive for COVID-19. Excise Minister Sunil Kumar, Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary have also been reported to be infected with the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government had imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21. Bihar Govt has also cancelled the chief minister’s ‘Janta Darbar’ and all events of ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan’ due to rising cases of COVID-19

As per the Union Ministry of Health’s data, there are 2,223 active cases of the virus in the state.