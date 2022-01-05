Leafy greens packed with vitamins and nutrients: Know more…

Many plants are really useful to us in many ways. It can be used both for making delicious healthy dishes and as a remedy for a variety of ailments. Most of us have not looked to the most abundant sources of leaves that are healthy. Many plants produce edible leaves that are rich in nutrients and flavor. In truth, most trees with edible leaves have a poor reputation.

However, which leaves are edible? The leafy greens we eat are commonly known as edible leaves. The usual suspects like kale and spinach are just a few of the leafy greens that are packed with vitamins, minerals, calcium, protein, iron, fiber, folic acid, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Therefore, they are beneficial to your heart, blood sugar, immune system, and cells.

Take a look at the healthy edible leaves:

1. Mint leaves

Mint leaves can help you lose weight. They can relieve indigestion and mask bad breath. They are packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients. It contains minerals like phosphorus, calcium, and vitamins like C, D, E, and A that strengthen the immune system.

2. Parsley

The nutritional benefits of parsley include vitamins A, C, and K. Vitamins A and C are potent antioxidants that boost immunity. Furthermore, they contribute to healthy skin and eyes. Vitamin K is important for bone and heart health. In addition to calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium, parsley is also rich in minerals.

3. Fenugreek leaves

Phytonutrients and antioxidants in it such as vitamin C, vitamin A, and beta carotene promote one’s physical and mental health. Leafy greens are low in glycemic index and aid in better glucose control. Calcium is also a good source of protection against osteoporosis.

4. Lettuce

Lettuce contains antioxidants like vitamin C and other nutrients like vitamins A, K, and potassium. These nutrients help to fight inflammation and boost heart health. The fiber in lettuce aids in digestion and weight loss. It also promotes good sleep by calming the nervous system.

5. Spinach

Spinach is rich in carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron, and calcium. The insoluble fibre it contains makes it a good source of weight loss and digestion aids. Lutein, one of its main compounds, improves one’s eye sight. The compound also helps control blood pressure.

6. Curry leaves

Curry leaves are avoided by the majority of people, and yes, that is a fact. Many people remove it from food items like dal, rice, or poha. As these leaves are nutrient-rich, STOP doing that right away. In addition to their antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, curry leaves can also improve oral health. You can also use curry leaves to manage diabetes, cholesterol, and stomach issues.

This is why everyone should consume leaves: