Mumbai reports 15,166 covid cases, logs 3 more deaths

The city of Mumbai continued to witness an increase in daily Covid-19 infections, with 15,166 new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday, up from 10,606 on January 4, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Three new fatalities have been recorded in the city. With this, the total number of cases in Mumbai has reached 833,628, with 16,384 deaths.

According to the most recent health bulletin, 714 patients were discharged after recovering from the illness, taking the total number of such cases to 752,726.