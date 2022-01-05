‘Save me from arranged marriage’: Man puts up an ad on billboards

UK man uses billboard ad to find a Muslim wife in her 20s A 29-year-old bachelor from the United Kingdom is looking for a wife using an unusual method. In search of his future partner, Muhammad Malik has placed an advertisement on billboards in London and Birmingham. ‘Save me from an arranged marriage,’ read the billboard, which showed an image of a relaxed Malik. Although he isn’t opposed to arranged marriages, he prefers to find a partner on his own first.

According to Birmingham Live, Malik has set up a website named ‘findmalikawife.com’ and purchased multiple advertisement hoardings throughout Birmingham to search for a potential life partner. Malik is seen smiling on the billboards as he asks jokingly to be ‘saved’ from an arranged marriage. He explains on his website: ‘I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get noticed!’.

‘My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen. I’m open to any ethnicity, but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants. Always personality and faith over anything else!’, the 29-year-old wrote on his website.