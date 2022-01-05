The decade’s worst birth rate recorded : Details…

According to the local self-government department, the birth rate in Kerala recorded a steep decline in the decade, in 2021. The number of births dropped by 71,000 between 2020 and 2021, and for the first time in the past decade, the state’s birth rate fell below four lakh.

Among the districts, only Ernakulam was an exception. However, Ernakulam’s birth rate increased from 26,190 in 2020 to 27,751 in 2021, despite a decrease by 1,000 to 16,000 in other districts. The steepest declines were recorded in Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode, with declines of 18%, 22% and 26%, respectively. There was a decline of between 5,000 and 6,000 in districts such as Trivandrum, Kollam and Thrissur.

In Kerala, birth rate have shown marginal variations between years over the past ten years. According to state officials involved in vital events registration, delayed registration cannot be taken into account when calculating births rate.