UAE releases list of public holidays in 2022

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has released the list of public holidays in 2022. The first public holiday of the year is expected to fall on May 2, 2022, to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Official dates for public and private sectors are subject to government confirmation.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Two expats win 1 million US dollar

Here is the full list of UAE public holidays for 2022:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr (Eid is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022)

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day