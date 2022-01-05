Union Health ministry issues revised guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 patients

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released revised guidelines for home isolation of the Covid-19 patients. The new guidelines are applicable to Covid-19 patients who have been clinically assessed and assigned as mild or asymptomatic cases.

According to the new guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. Also, patients will not be required to go for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.

Also Read: Bumrah, Rahul ranked up in ICC Test Ranking; Kohli drops to ninth

People aged 60 and above with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, heart disease, diabetics, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease, etc will be allowed home isolation only after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer. The Ministry also directed that family members of the Covid-19 patient must also follow home quarantine guidelines.