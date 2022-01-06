Action ordered against illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change has directed its integrated regional office in Dehradun to take legal action against anyone who chopped trees and built structures illegally in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

In Kalagarh, which is in the CTR buffer zone, a team from the National Tiger Conservation Authority discovered unlawful tree felling, concrete structure building, and water bodies during a field check.

The projects in Kalagarh’s Moghatti and Pakhro sectors violate the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, and the Indian Forest Act of 1972.

Also Read: Over 1 crore teens aged 15-18 get 1st dose of COVID vaccine in India

The ministry has directed its Dehradun office to submit complaints seeking legal action against the offenders under sections 3A and 3B of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, after reviewing a report given by the regional office.

For action, a copy of the letter has been submitted to Uttarakhand’s Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar and additional chief secretary Anand Bardhan.