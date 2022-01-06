‘Happy birthday to the original sakht jaan’: Ranveer singh extends heart-felt Bday greetings to Kapil Dev

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 63rd birthday of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, actor Ranveer Singh, who recently played the latter’s role in Kabir Khan’s ’83’, penned a sweet note on social media. The actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film and wrote- ‘Happy birthday to the original original sakht jaan. What’s an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen’, on his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Earlier today, many celebrities have extended birthday greetings to the former Indian skipper, including Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter and revisited the achievements of the 1983 World Cup winning captain.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar extends Bday wishes to Kapil Dev; Shares throwback pic

One of the greatest cricketer in the history of Indian cricket, Kapil became the country’s first World-Cup winning captain when he led India to a World Cup win in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.