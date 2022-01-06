Italy imposes vaccine mandate for citizens over the age of 50

On Wednesday, Italy became one of the few European countries to make COVID-19 immunisation mandatory for everyone over 50, in an effort to relieve burden on its health system and minimise fatalities.

The measure goes into effect immediately and will last through June 15, 2022.

Italy has documented more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths since its outbreak appeared in February 2020, the second greatest toll in Europe behind Britain.

The government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi had already made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health workers, and all employees have to be vaccinated or present a negative test report before entering the workplace since October last year.