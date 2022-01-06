‘Kashmir under avalanche warning’: Flight cancellations cause chaos

Avalanches with a medium level of danger are expected at altitudes above 2,000 meters in Kashmir, according to the disaster management authority. Those living in these areas have been warned not to venture onto slopes prone to avalanches and to seek cover.

Regions Within Tehsils:

Shahbad Bala, Sallar, Pahalgam, Kokernag (Anantnag), Tulail, Gurez (Bandipora), Uri, Buniyar, Gulmarg (Baramulla), Gund, Kangan, Sonamarg (Ganderbal), Drass (Kargil), Warwan, Mughal Maidan, Marwah, Drabshalla, Chattroo (Kishtwar), Bhaderwah (Doda), Devsar, Damhal Hanji Pora (Kulgam), Trehgam, Machil, Lalpora, Kralpora, Keran, Karnah (Kupwara), Surankote (Poonch), Banihal and areas around Jawahar Tunnel (Ramban).

Cancellations of flights:

Snowfall and poor visibility across Kashmir forced the cancellation of 37 out of 42 flights scheduled from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday. Flight cancellations resulted in chaotic scenes at the airport as hundreds of passengers were stranded.

‘Light snowfall and low visibility hampered our operations on Wednesday. We had 42 scheduled flights but only five could operate. Other 37 [flights] were canceled,’ an official of the airport authority said. Since Tuesday, snowfall has severely affected air traffic to and from Srinagar airport, resulting in many flights being canceled.