Off days and leave of all Delhi Govt staff remain cancelled to handle Covid surge

The Delhi government on Wednesday cancelled the leave of all of its officers and staff and told them not to leave the station, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and a lack of manpower to deal with the problem.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, containment of the pandemic will need a massive mobilization of human resources at all levels of the municipal administration. ‘The competent authority directs to cancel all leave granted, except medical leave, to all officers/officials/staff in all the departments, offices of Delhi government until further order’, the order said.

It further said that officers, officials, and workers of various departments of the GNCT of Delhi would not be granted leave or allowed to leave the station unless for medical reasons. According to a health advisory published by the city administration on Wednesday, Delhi registered 10,665 new Covid cases and eight additional fatalities due to the viral illness in a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, as per the government statistics, 65 percent of Covid samples in Delhi with genome sequencing results between January 1 and 3 were found to have the Omicron variation, compared to 28 percent from December 1 to 31.