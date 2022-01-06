Srinagar: Leh highway for closed vehicular movement till further notice due to snow, extreme weather

Due to a continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather condition, the Leh highway passing through the Zoji-La pass was closed for civilian vehicular movement on Thursday until further orders, said Ladakh Administration. They also warned the general public and tourists to stop travelling immediately on the Srinagar-Leh route through the Zoji-La (Pass) axis.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rain and snowfall is predicted across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand due to a strong western disturbance. Meanwhile, eight flights have been canceled from Srinagar airport after poor visibility was reported due to light snow on Wednesday.