9-yr-old girl gangraped by 10, 14 year old boys in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place a few days ago but a police complaint was lodged on January 5, police said on Thursday.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the girl was playing near her house when the two accused- aged 10 and 14, took her away and later allegedly raped her. Police said the girl was sent for medical examination and that further investigation was underway.

